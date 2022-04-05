Sen. Leila de Lima is escorted by heavy guards as she attends her hearing at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on June 22, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday maintained that detained Sen. Leila de Lima was accorded due process as she faced drug cases and described her recent statements as a ploy for "sympathy votes."

De Lima this week thanked presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman after he called for her release during a debate, while 2 other candidates said the senator must be given due process.

While the Palace "respects" the candidates' stand, its acting spokesman Martin Andanar said, "We have to underscore that the senator has been accorded due process in all stages of her criminal prosecution."

"Senator Leila de Lima's latest remarks are spoken in the middle of the campaign season. It is therefore understandable she wants to get the sympathy vote from the Filipino electorate," he said in a statement.

A fierce critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, De Lima has been locked up in Camp Crame since February 2017 over what she calls politically motivated charges of narcotics trafficking.

"Napakalinaw na ang ginawa sa akin ni Duterte ay political persecution at panggigipit lamang dahil sa personal vendetta. Subalit kahit mga naturingang kandidato pagka-pangulo ay natatakot magsalita sa isyu mismo ng persecution, sa loob man o labas ng isang debate," she said in a statement on Monday.

(What Duterte did to me was clearly political persecution and oppression because of personal vendetta. Even so-called presidential candidates are afraid of speaking out on the issue of persecution, whether inside or outside a debate.)

The senator, who is running for a second term, said as long as the courts are fair, the cases against her would be junked and those who filed it would be punished. A Muntinlupa court last year junked 1 of the 3 cases against her.

"Kasuhan at parusahan ang mga nagkalat ng kasinungalingan, mula witnesses hanggang sa mga handlers nito at mga opisyales na responsable," she said.

(Those who are involved in peddling lies, from the witnesses, their handlers, and officials responsible, must be charged and punished.)

LOOK: Senator Leila de Lima at the Manila Doctors Hospital for her 48-hour medical furlough. | via @RayaCapulong pic.twitter.com/ic5IdOULK6 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 5, 2022

De Lima is currently at the Manila Doctors Hospital to undergo an executive medical check-up, under a 48-hour furlough The lawmaker would need to undertake a series of laboratory tests that require confinement for 2 days.

She is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

In April last year, she went to the same hospital after complaining of headaches and general weakness. Doctors said the senator experienced migraine.

-- with a report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

