Britain's King Charles III and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Photos courtesy of Peter Powell, EPA-EFE/File and KJ Rosales, PPA Pool/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s attendance at King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will "add to the goodwill" between the Philippines and the United Kingdom, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

"The presence of the president in this momentous and historic event will add to the goodwill between both the Philippines and the United Kingdom," DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza told reporters.

The official added that Marcos' presence at the UK event would "serve to strengthen and enhance the overall bilateral relations across all areas of cooperation."

The president attending King Charles III's coronation "indicates the high level of commitment of the Philippines to the enhanced partnership launched by the countries in December 2021," she said.

MPC pool

In an earlier statement, Malacañang said Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos accepted the invitation to attend the coronation on May 6.

They will also attend a reception at the Buckingham Palace on May 5.

Before his UK visit, Marcos will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 1, where the American leader is expected to reaffirm the United States' commitment to the defense of the Philippines.

On Friday, the Philippines and the United States concluded their largest-ever joint military drills or "Balikatan" exercises.