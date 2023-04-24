UK Trade Envoy's visit seen 'reinforcing' relations with PH

Watch more News on iWantTFC

UK Trade Envoy Richard Graham’s visit to the country this week will reinforce the strong relationship between the UK and the Philippines, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director Chris Nelson said.

“I think it’s a continuation of the efforts being made Great British Festival in March…We’re following a lot of momentum and reinforcing the very strong relationship and growing relationship, I’d say, between the UK and the Philippines,” Nelson said.

British firms have been investing in the country. There is also a focus on renewable energy investments, Nelson said, following the easing of foreign ownership restrictions in the renewable energy space.