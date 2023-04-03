Marcos to attend King Charles III's coronation

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort listen as Britain's King Charles III (R) speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council in the Throne Room inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim him as the new King. Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP

LONDON – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be attending the coronation of King Charles III in May, Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr. confirmed.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May, 2023, with the service to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

“When I saw him in the wake of Bobby Ongpin, he said: 'Teddy Boy, I’m coming in but we have to leave at once because we have to catch the summit (ASEAN).' He is going to be here,'" said Locsin, who started his stint as Philippine Ambassador to the Court of St. James two weeks ago.

Locsin said the King and the President know each other because they used to play polo together.

Ambassador Locsin, who has concurrent jurisdiction over the Republic of Ireland, the Isle of Man, Bailiwick of Jersey and Bailiwick of Guernsey, will not be at the coronation at Westminster Abbey as the invitation is only to the president and the president's spouse.

Buckingham Palace has announced the coronation service will reflect the monarch’s role in modern times while observing longstanding traditions replete with pageantry. The historic event is expected to gather world leaders, diplomats, politicians and royals from all over the world.

THE FIRST COMMISSIONED PORTRAIT OF KING CHARLES III REVEALED

Illustrated London News has revealed its specially commissioned portrait of His Majesty King Charles III that will feature on the front cover of The Illustrated Coronation Edition. The portrait was painted in oils by the artist Alastair Barford, a former QEST scholar (Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust) and is the first portrait to be released since the change of reign and among the first to be commissioned.

Barford had just two weeks to complete the project, and while His Majesty did not sit for the portrait, he was able to study him at work at a Buckingham Palace reception on 17 February held in support of global biodiversity, working from his photographs and sketches of the occasion.

On being commissioned to paint the King, Barford said: “It was a terrifying honour! It’s a great responsibility to create a portrait of someone who means so much to so many people.”

The portrait of His Majesty King Charles III is featured in The Illustrated Coronation Edition, published by Illustrated London News published in retailers and newsstands on 30 March.

"I wished to capture his warmth and sensitivity, the empathy which came across in his interactions with the people he met. It was important that I captured a sympathetic expression," said Barford.

He added: "The King was wearing a suit rather than robes of State, so I wanted this to be a more personal, intimate portrait of the man."

The portrait of The King was not Barford’s first royal portrait. He was commissioned as an up and coming artist by Illustrated London News in 2015 to paint Her Majesty The Queen in oils to mark her becoming the longest reigning British Monarch.