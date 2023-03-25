British Embassy to host public screening of King Charles’ coronation

Britain's King Charles III (C) greets members of the public outside Bolton Town Hall in Bolton, Britain, January 20, 2023. The royal couple met representatives from the community in Bolton including Bolton Asian Elders, Bolton's Polish community and the Association of Ukrainians in Britain. Adam Vaughan, EPA-EFE.



MANILA — The British Embassy in Manila will host a live screening of King Charles III's coronation on May 6 in the Quezon City Circle, British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils said on Saturday.

The coronation live screening in Quezon City will begin late afternoon of May 6th, Beaufils told reporters on the sidelines of the Great British Festival in Taguig.

“It’s a really important moment for us as a country because we haven’t had a coronation in 70 years,” she said.

“There will be performances. We hope to have booths and British food as well, so there will be a picnic-like atmosphere where people can bring their own food if they wish or buy some there and celebrate with us,” she said.

The United Kingdom hopes to share this moment with the rest of the world as it is part of British tradition and culture, the Ambassador said.

“It’s going to be a huge international event… Aside from a cultural moment, it is a really important moment for us as nationals,” she said.

“I’m delighted to say that President Ferdinand Marcos and the first lady are invited. We hope that they will be able to come,” she said.

Beaufils declined to respond if the Philippine president — who once lived and studied in England — has already accepted UK’s invitation to attend King Charles’ coronation.

The 73-year-old monarch ascended to the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died in September last year.

The coronation formalizes King Charles III’s role as head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.



