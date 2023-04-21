President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with US President Joe Biden in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN Genral Assembly on September 22, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary handout

MANILA (UPDATED)— US President Joe Biden will host President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Washington for a bilateral meeting next month, the White House has said.

In a statement on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the purpose of the Philippine leader's visit on May 1 includes Biden reaffirming the United States’ "ironclad commitment to the defense" of the country.

It can be remembered that recently, Marcos, Jr. allowed the United States to access 4 more sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), drawing the ire of China.

"The leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding U.S.-Philippines alliance," Jean-Pierre said.

"The two leaders will review opportunities to deepen economic cooperation and promote inclusive prosperity, expand our nations’ special people-to-people ties, invest in the clean energy transition and the fight against climate change, and ensure respect for human rights," she added.

Marcos and Biden will also tackle "regional matters" as well as arrange efforts that will uphold international law.

For his first trip to the US since becoming the country's president, Marcos attended the 77th United Nations General Assembly in September.

During his visit there, Marcos underscored the singular message behind his working trip, which included business-related meetings and an economic briefing: to entice investors and business leaders in the US to invest in the Philippines.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez earlier said there was a possibility the President will visit the US twice this year.

The bilateral meeting between Biden and Marcos will also come before the latter's expected attendance at the coronation of UK's King Charles on May 6.