MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to visit the United States at least twice next year, the country's top diplomat in Washington said Friday.

According to Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez, Marcos will attend the second Summit for Democracy, which he earlier said might be held in June 2023.

US President Joe Biden led the first Summit for Democracy in December 2021.

Romualdez said the US would also host next year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's annual meeting.

"President Marcos will be coming to the United States definitely for sure at least twice next year," he told ANC's "Headstart".

He disclosed this when asked about Marcos' possible state visit to the US sometime next year.

"We've discussed that with the White House and of course, they're very open to that. They see that as an important part," he said.

"We haven't had a state visit here for 13 years now. We've not had a Philippine president come officially to the United States since about 8 years ago," he added.

The last Philippine leader who visited Washington was Benigno Aquino III, who went to the White House for an official visit in 2012.

The last state visit of a Philippine leader took place in 2003 when former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was welcomed by then-President George W. Bush.

Marcos' predecessor Rodrigo Duterte had said he would never visit Washington following some US officials' criticism of his anti-narcotics campaign, which saw thousands of drug suspects killed.

For his first trip to the US since becoming the country's president, Marcos attended the 77th United Nations General Assembly in September.