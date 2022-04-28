Bongbong to skip final Comelec presidential interview

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa and Malvar Batangas on April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ex-senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is skipping the final Commission on Elections presidential panel interview, saying he wants to focus on his presidential campaign before the May 9 polls.

"With less than 2 weeks before the May 9 elections, frontrunner Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. has decided to forego his participation in the Comelec's presidential panel interview, which was scheduled on May 1, 2022," his spokesman, Atty. Vic Rodriguez, said in a statement.

Marcos thanked the poll body for its invitation and acknowledged the importance of the event.

"He opted, however, to conclude the entire 90-day campaign period with visits to his supporters and compliances with previous commitments for political events, like town hall meetings and political rallies," Rodriguez added.

Marcos, who is leading in several pre-election surveys, skipped the first two Comelec-sponsored debates last March 19 and April 3.

The Marcos camp said he will not participate in debates that only intend to pit candidates against each other, claiming that the public is supposedly tired of "political mudslinging".

The poll body has changed the format for the final round of debates following their postponement amid the controversy over a contractor's failure to pay Sofitel for hosting the events.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the poll body would instead hold panel interviews with the candidates, which will be aired on Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas member stations from May 2 to 6.

Only 2 presidential candidates - Ernesto Abella and Faisal Mangondato - have given their solid assurances that they will participate in the panel interviews as of Thursday morning, according to Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.