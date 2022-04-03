Bongbong Marcos no-show again in 2nd Comelec debate

Nine out of 10 Presidential candidates share the stage during #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, the frontrunner in the pre-election surveys, again snubbed the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) presidential debate on Sunday.

"Nakakalungkot… Dapat nandito siya para 'yung plataporma niya marinig ng tao," presidential candidate Leody de Guzman told reporters upon his arrival at Sofitel, the debate venue.

Marcos also skipped the first Comelec-sponsored debate last March 19, where some of his rivals raised issues against him and his family.

Comelec is holding a series of debates dubbed "PiliPinas 2022: Turning Point" for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Marcos' continued absence in several debates has prompted his opponents to seek heavier sanction for debate skippers.

The camp of Marcos, who has appeared in select forums only, said he will not participate in debates that only intend to pit candidates against each other, claiming that the public is supposedly tired of "political mudslinging".