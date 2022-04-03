Presidential candidates pose for a group photo moments before the start of COMELEC’s official debates held at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is all set for its second presidential debate Sunday night at the Sofitel Hotel Tent in Pasay City.

More than 30 police and traffic personnel are expected to be deployed to secure the debate’s venue and monitor the traffic situation in the area.

There is no confirmation yet if presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will attend the second Comelec-organized debate, dubbed “PiliPinas Debates 2022.”

Marcos was not present during the first debate held last March 19.

The other 9 presidential bets previously present in the first debate have confirmed their attendance.

At the start of Sunday's debate, there will be one general question that will be posed for all candidates to answer.

For each succeeding segment, the candidates will be grouped into 3, where each group will be given 1 question to debate.

The nine presidential aspirants expected to attend in the second debate are the following:

former Presidential spokesman and DFA Usec. Ernesto Abella

labor leader Leody De Guzman

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso

former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales

Sen. Panfilo Lacson

Sen. Manny Pacquiao

Faisal Mangondato

Jose Montemayor Jr.

Vice President Leni Robredo

The debate will be aired on all local channels and streamed simultaneously on Comelec’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube platforms.

— report by Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

