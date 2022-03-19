Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos Jr. visits Guiginto, Bulacan as part of the campaign trail on March 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Presidential candidate former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said on Saturday it was better for him to campaign to the masses than participate in debates.

In a Facebook post, his party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas said Marcos believed that listening to supporters was the most effective way to bring his platform to the public. The post was uploaded hours ahead of the first presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections, which Marcos' camp said he would skip.

“Mas maganda para sa akin, sa kampanya ko na pumunta sa tao, na imbes nakikipag-away ako, nakikipag-debate, ako ay nakikinig ako sa tao at naririnig ko sa kanila kung anong hinaing nila, ano ‘yung pangamba nila sa darating na panahon. Lahat ‘yan, para sa akin mas mahalaga,” Marcos said, as quoted by his party.

(For me, it's better that I campaign, where instead of fighting, debating, I will listen to the people and their sentiments, their concerns. Those are more important to me.)

The party said the Marcos campaign was behind schedule due to a surge in COVID-19 cases that forced them to stop activities for 21 days back in January.

The PFP added its standard bearer would attend a debate if it was productive and gave candidates enough time to talk about their platforms and policies.

Marcos disputed criticism that he was afraid of participating in debates with other candidates.

“Hindi naman problema yon, kahit wala namang debate ganoon naman talaga… Ang problema talaga is if it’s the best use of your time, we have 90 days lang. Ano ba ang pinaka-effective para sa kampanya. Kampanya ito, hindi naman ito kwentuhan," he said.

(It is not a problem, even if there is no debate... The problem is whether it’s the best use of your time, we have only 90 days. What is the most effective way to campaign? This is a campaign, not chitchat.)

"Kampanya ito, kailangan kong makakuha ng boto, kailangan kong mag-organize sa ground level, lahat ‘yan kailangan naming gawin so what is the most important thing at the time."

(I need to get votes, I need to organize on the ground level, all these need to be done, so what is the most important thing at the time.)

Marcos earlier skipped debates organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and CNN Philippines.

But he has joined other events such as a presidential interview by DZRH, and the presidential debate by SMNI, which was founded by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. Quiboloy is one of Marcos' supporters and is on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list for sex trafficking, an allegation which his camp refuted.

Marcos topped Pulse Asia's poll as the most preferred presidential candidate for the third month in a row in February, with 60 percent of 2,400 respondents saying they would vote for him if the May polls were held during the survey period.

The former senator is scheduled to hold a political rally in Marikina on Saturday with his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who said she would not participate in presidential debates.

