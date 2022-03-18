Watch more on iWantTFC

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Pilipinas Debates 2022 will kick off featuring the presidential candidates on Saturday, March 19, in Pasay City.



More than 30 police and traffic personnel are expected to be deployed to secure the venue at Sofitel Hotel Tent and monitor vehicular traffic.

The number of people who can enter the venue will be limited, and only 5 staff members per presidential aspirant will be allowed to let in and serve as audience.

There are 10 lecterns onstage corresponding to the number of candidates running for the highest elective post in the country.

Candidates will draw lots to determine the first speaker, while the succeeding speakers will be arranged alphabetically.

Notes will not be allowed onstage.

The Comelec will also hold a media walkthrough at the venue at 2 p.m.

All presidential bets have confirmed attendance, except for former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Confirmed to participate are Ernesto Abella, Leody de Guzman, Isko Moreno Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales, Panfilo Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, Faisal Mangondato, Jose Montemayor Jr., and Leni Robredo.

The PiliPinas Debates 2022 will be aired to all local channels and it will be streamed simultaneously on Comelec’s social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.