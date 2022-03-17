Senator and presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao. Senate handout photo/file

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao said Filipinos should not expect accountability from candidates who refuse to attend public debates.

Pacquiao alleged that these candidates act with impunity because they were elected into office without clear commitment to serve the country’s best interest.

“Nakakatakot yang mga ganyang kandidato sa ating republika. Pag na-elect na sila, kahit magnakaw pa sila ng magnakaw wala silang pananagutan dahil ibinoto sila ng tao kahit alam nilang mga magnanakaw sila. Paano sila sisingilin ng taumbayan eh sila mismo ang naglagay sa kanila sa pwesto?” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao said people who are running for public office should stop making excuses to avoid face-to-face debates especially those organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

He said that electorate should be given the right to know not only the government platform of all those aspiring for public office but also get a glimpse of their character as leaders.

Pacquiao has declared that he will attend all face-to-face debates and election-related fora especially those that were organized by Comelec.

He maintained that these debates are meant to provide the people an informed choice about their candidates, the quality of their leadership, and their style of governance.

The Comelec will hold its first Presidential Debates on March 19, followed by the Vice-Presidential Debates on March 20. There will also be a second presidential debate on April 3.