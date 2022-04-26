Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the UniTeam proclamation rally at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on February 8, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said he may not need a spokesperson if he were to win the 2022 national and local elections.

In an interview with Ruth Cabal of CNN Philippines, Marcos said it would be enough for the president himself or herself to explain issues.

"Ako, palagay ko hindi ako maglalagay ng spokesman. Haharap ako sa media," Marcos said. "I don't understand bakit may spokesman ang presidente. Kaya naman i-explain ng presidente kahit na ano."

The former senator added that it would suffice to have a press secretary give regular briefings to media, and presidents would face the press if they make their own statement.

Marcos said he did not know why some members of the media were saying they had a hard time getting interviews with him.

"I don't know kung bakit sinasabi na mahirap akong i-ambush interview. I'm always out in public," he said.

Though Marcos himself would speak in public during grand rallies for his UniTeam tandem with running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the presidential bet would leave the location immediately afterward surrounded by crowds of supporters and his own security detail or staff members. This would usually give media members covering UniTeam events little chance to interview the former senator.

"We're doing something else also but I don't know why they say that. Hindi naman ako pwede magtago, I'm always in public," Marcos said.

Before CNN Philippines broadcast its interview with Marcos, the presidential bet held his first face-to-face press conference during the 2022 election season with members of media in Cagayan De Oro City.

WATCH: UniTeam and Partido ng Federal ng Pilipinas standard-bearer, Bongbong Marcos, holds his first face-to-face press conference during the #Halalan2022 campaign, held in Cagayan de Oro City. pic.twitter.com/oZ1nS3R9an — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) April 26, 2022

– With a report by Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News.

