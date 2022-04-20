An aerial photo shows one of the areas devastated by landslides brought by Tropical Storm Agaton in Baybay City, Leyte which was inspected by President Rodrigo Duterte on April 15, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Three more people were reported killed during the onslaught of Tropical Storm Agaton, raising the tally to 178, the state disaster response agency said Wednesday.

Of the fatalities, 156 were from Eastern Visayas, 17 in Western Visayas, three in Davao Region and two from Central Visayas, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Up to 111 people have yet to be found, with many of those missing belonging to villages hit by landslides in Baybay City, Leyte, the agency said in its latest situational report on Agaton (International name: Megi), which first hit land on April 10 Eastern Samar.

There are also 8 people who were hurt, the NDRRMC said. Four from Sarangani province were injured when their house was hit by a fallen tree.

Over 2 million people from 2,427 villages were affected by the storm after it unleashed torrential rains last week, triggering landslides and flooding in 9 regions of the country.

Damage to agriculture was estimated to cost P257 million, the agency said. The storm also damaged bridges, roads and schools, amounting to P6.9 million.

Agaton came 4 months after Typhoon Odette devastated swathes of the country, killing more than 400 and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

The Philippines—ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change—is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse