MANILA (UPDATE) — Tropical storm Agaton, the country's first this year, continued to move slowly after it made landfall in Eastern Samar on Sunday, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

PAGASA said Agaton hit land in Calicoan Island in Guiuan town at 7:30 a.m.

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Agaton continued to move "sestward slowly," packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers (km) per hour and gusts of up to 105 km per hour.

Signal No. 2 was raised in the following areas:

The central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Balangiga, Lawaan, Hernani, General Macarthur, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan), the central and southern portions of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, Calbiga, San Sebastian, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Santa Rita, Basey, Talalora, Daram, Zumarraga, Marabut), and the northeastern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Palo, Tanauan, Tolosa, Dulag, Mayorga)

The following areas are under Signal No. 1:

The rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu (Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan Islands) including Camotes Islands

PAGASA said Agaton would continue to bring rains over parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday and Monday, warning of possible flooding and landslides.

Agaton is also forecast to "move erratically or remain almost stationary over the southern portion of Samar Island and its coastal waters due to weak steering environment," the weather agency said.

"Due to the expected erratic movement, a westward shift of the forecast track is possible. Thus, Agaton may move over the coastal waters or may make another landfall over Leyte," it added.

By Tuesday, Agaton is expected to turn southeastward or eastward as it interacts with another cyclone with the international name "Malakas," according to PAGASA.

In a separate advisory, PAGASA said Malakas may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by late Monday or early Tuesday, but will shortly leave PAR by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

While Malakas is expected to intensify to a typhoon, it will not have any direct effect on the country but is expected to influence Agaton's movement.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has said evacuation is underway in areas affected by the storm.

Thousands of passengers were stranded in ports in Sorsogon and Cebu after the Philippine Coast Guard suspended sea trips due to bad weather conditions.

PAGASA will issue another weather bulletin at 5 p.m.

