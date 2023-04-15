Photo courtesy of the Supreme Court

MANILA — The University of the Philippines-College of Law swept the top 5 rankings in the 2022 Bar examinations.

On Saturday, the No. 2 passer revealed they came from the same class at the university.

"Batchmates ko 'yung iba pang nakapasok sa top 5," said Bar 2022 second placer Erickson Mariñas.

Czar Matthew Dayday, the topnotcher, was their class valedictorian, and 4th placer Andrea Jasmine Yu was the salutatorian of the class, added Mariñas.

Mariñas told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that he, Dayday, and Christiane Claire Cregencia, the top 3 passer, are all working at the same law firm.

In an ANC interview Friday, Mariñas said he didn't expect to land on the list of topnotchers but admitted aiming to clinch the No. 1 spot.

"I was praying that I would top the Bar or pass the Bar," Mariñas told ANC, saying one of his professors in law school told them to set their sights on being the topnotcher.

"Para at least kahit nag-fail daw kami," he went on, "'yung babagsakan pa rin namin is a passing grade, 'di ba."

A total of 3,992 out of 9,183 Bar candidates or 43.47 percent passed the 2022 Bar Exams.

This is lower compared to the 72.28 percent passing rate in the previous year but is among the higher passing rates in the past few years.

— TeleRadyo, April 15, 2023