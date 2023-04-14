2022 Bar exam topnotcher 'shocked': 'Finishing first was bonus'

2022 Bar exams topnotcher Czar Matthew Dayday. Czar Matthew Dayday/Facebook

MANILA — When Czar Matthew Dayday heard 2022 Bar exams chair Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa announce the topnotcher for the test, he thought it was someone else.

"When he said that the top placer, he said 'Dayday,' I was like 'Oh, may iba palang Dayday who took the Bar," Dayday said in an ANC interview hours after the announcement. "But I realized, 'Oh, that's my name.'"

Following the much-awaited announcement, Dayday, who led the successful takers with a rating of 88.8083, said tears began to flow.

"It was just me crying, my family's screaming... and shocked that I topped the Bar," he said.

Dayday, a University of the Philippines - College of Law graduate, told ANC he didn't expect to clinch the top spot.

"No, really not," he said when asked about becoming the no. 1 passer.

"After the Bar, there were some items that I knew for sure that I was wrong... I really was just hoping that I would pass the Bar," Dayday shared.

"Finishing first was just a really, really good bonus on top of that."

A total of 3,992 takers passed the 2022 Bar Examinations, the Supreme Court announced Friday.

They account for 43.47 percent of 9,183 law graduates who took the grueling exams last November, said 2022 Bar exams chair Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa.