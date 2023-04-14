Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Supreme Court on Friday recognized the 30 examinees who obtained the highest ratings in the 2022 Bar examinations.

The top 5 examinees with the highest scores came from the University of the Philippines, Bar Chair Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa announced.

Examinees from the University of San Carlos Cebu, San Beda-Alabang, and the Ateneo de Manila University completed the top 10.

Check out the full list of 30 topnotchers below:

List from Supreme Court Public Information Office

Among first time takers, San Beda, Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU), University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P), and Emilio Aguinaldo College had highest percentage of passers in their respective category.

For all takers, ADMU, ADDU, UA&P, Emilio Aguinaldo and Our Lady of Mercy colleges did well.

List from Supreme Court Public Information Office

The SC said 3,992 out of 9,183 takers passed the 2022 Bar examinations held last November, equivalent to a passing rate of 43.47 percent.

The results were released Friday, more than five months since the grueling exams were given.

— With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News