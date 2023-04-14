Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A total of 3,992 out of 9,183 Bar candidates or 43.47 percent passed the 2022 Bar Exams, the Supreme Court announced on Friday.

This is lower compared to the 72.28 percent passing rate in the previous year, but is among the higher passing rates in the past few years.

The top 5 examinees with the highest scores came from the University of the Philippines College of Law, Bar Chair Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa announced.

The examinees with the 30 highest ratings include:

List from Supreme Court Public Information Office

"May your new success be but a door that opens to ever meaningful opportunities for you to breathe life to the law in a way that is consistent with its spirit and in a manner that brings hope to the people and honor to your country, which would well and truly give this accomplishment what perhaps may be its highest worth," Caguioa told successful Bar candidates.

He also told examinees who did not make it to the list of passers, "The Bar examinations can never approximate what you are worth."

"Allow this setback to be only temporary but your will to overcome the Bar examination and change. The Bar examinations cannot begin to nor will it ever measure the weight of your convictions, the strength of your courage, the depths of your compassion, and the height of your dream," he added.

— With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News