Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves on Friday said he would join the Senate investigation on the killing of his political rival Roel Degamo.

The Senate on Monday will open its inquiry into the March 4 assassination of the Negro Oriental governor in his residential compound.

"Dadalo [ako]. I’m already preparing my antigen test and I’m already trying to get a ticket on Sunday. Hopefully, dadalo with my lawyer Atty. Fortun po," Teves told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Physically we would be there," he added.

Teves served as governor of Negros Oriental until Degamo unseated him last October following a recount of the May 2022 gubernatorial race. He said that since his voluntary exit from the governorship, he had returned to private life and "started enjoying it" until the Degamo murder.

Documents and other items allegedly belonging to the suspected gunmen in Degamo's killing were recently found in a sugar mill compound reportedly owned by Teves.

Dozens of firearms, explosives, and ammunition were also recovered from the property.

Gov. Teves has surrendered 18 of his guns to the authorities after the Philippine National Police (PNP) revoked their licenses.

He has also filed a waiver allowing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to look into his bank accounts, phone records, and emails in an effort to clear his name.

The former governor's brother, Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., will virtually attend the Senate probe, Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa told ANC on Thursday.

The Department of Justice previously said that the lawmaker, who had yet to return from abroad, was considered one of the masterminds in the death of Degamo and 8 others. Rep. Teves said he and his clan had nothing to do with the killing.