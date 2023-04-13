Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. gives a statement regarding alleged threats his camp discovered back in January. Courtesy of Arnolfo Teves Jr. Facebook page

MANILA — Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. has committed to virtually attend a Senate investigation into the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said Thursday.

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, chaired by Dela Rosa, will investigate the killing of the governor starting Monday, April 17, 2023.

"He has made his commitment through his secretary, communicating with my committee secretariat, that he's going to attend virtually during the hearing," Dela Rosa told ANC's "Headstart".

"He has confirmed."

The Department of Justice previously said that Teves was considered one of the masterminds in the assassination of Degamo and 8 others. The lawmaker said he and his clan had nothing to do with the crime.

Teves has yet to return to the country, more than a month since his travel clearance expired.

He was slapped with a 60-day suspension over his continued absence in Congress after being implicated in Degamo's murder.

In the interview, Dela Rosa said the Senate investigation aimed to identify possible policy gaps.

"It's very important for my committee to get his side," the senator said. "Everything he (Rep. Teves) wants to say I am there to control the proceedings of the hearing."

Dela Rosa added, "But the main purpose of this hearing is for to identify policy gaps wherein these gaps might be cured through legislations."

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla will also attend the Senate probe. He is expected to share with senators the status of his agency's investigation into Degamo's killing.