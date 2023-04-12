MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla confirmed Wednesday that he would attend the Senate investigation into the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The Senate is set to launch its probe into the killing of the governor on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Remulla is expected to share with senators the status of the Department of Justice's investigation into the brazen murder of Degamo last month.

"I'm sure they have questions that they want [to be] answered," Remulla said.

"Pupunta kami doon dahil meron kaming kailangang sabihin sa kanila, tsaka marami silang gustong malaman sa amin kung ano'ng ginagawa namin sa mga kasong ito."

'INDICATION OF GUILT'

The DOJ previously said that suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. was considered one of the masterminds in the assassination of Degamo and 8 others.

Teves' lawyers said they were still studying whether or not the lawmaker would attend the preliminary investigation of the DOJ.

When asked about the apprehension of the Teves' camp to face the probe, Remulla said "flight is an indication of guilt," adding that "he’s trying to run away from it."

"Ibig sabihin no'n, most probably, there is a possibility that he's guilty if he tries to avoid charges."

Ferdinand Topacio, the legal counsel of Teves, earlier said that authorities have yet to find conclusive evidence linking the congressman to the death of Degamo.

Meanwhile, Remulla said Interpol had been informed about cases against Teves.

"The Interpol has knowledge of this already but there will be other development that probably we will tell the Senate on Monday," he said.

Remulla also said the camp of Teves did not give details whether the suspended lawmaker would finally return to the Philippines. — Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News