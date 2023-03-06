MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday filed a resolution seeking a Senate investigation into a "series of political killings," the latest of which was the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo over the weekend.

“A Senate investigation should be conducted not only to exact justice for the victims, but also to identify the underlying drivers of the killings, particularly the failure and inaction of our institutions, including our law enforcement agencies, to address political and election-related violence," Hontiveros said in her Senate Resolution No. 518.

The senator said that the killings were becoming "increasingly disturbing" with some supposed perpetrators dressed in uniforms similar to those worn by the armed services.

“The virus of impunity continues to proliferate, and our state forces are heavily infected. How can the public trust killers masquerading as law enforcement? Who is giving the marching orders?" she said.

Degamo and eight other people died on Saturday after at least six gunmen attacked his home in Pamplona municipality while he was meeting with his constituents. Seventeen people, including a doctor and two army soldiers, were also wounded, police said.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said last week that the recent attacks targeting politicians were "isolated cases."

But according to Hontiveros, “we should be horrified by the frequency of political assassinations.

“Huwag nating gawin normal ang patayan. The past years have encouraged murder as a default way of silencing and manipulating... The government must take a strong stand as an institution to condemn these killings and to take concrete actions to end this savagery,” Hontiveros said.

In February, Mayor Ohto Montawal of Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur province was shot and wounded in an ambush in Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on Thursday.

That same month, Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda of Aparri, Cagayan and 5 of his companions were killed in an ambush in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya.

Meanwhile, Governor Mamintal "Bombit" Adiong Jr. was seriously wounded while 4 of his police security were killed in an ambush in the town of Maguing, Lanao del Sur on Feb. 17.

RELATED VIDEO