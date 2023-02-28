Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government is seeking a bigger budget for more police recruits and tougher laws on vehicle purchases to stop high profile slay attempts on politicians.

The Inquirer reported that Speaker Martin Romualdez called for a meeting with DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos and PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. after Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. was wounded in an ambush last February 17.

Two days later, Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda and 5 others were killed in an attack in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya.

Another local official, Mayor Ohto Montawal, was also wounded in an ambush last February 22.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, Abalos said the PNP is now revising its threat assessments for local officials nationwide.

“Nirerebisa nila lahat ng mga politikong may pananakot para makatulong ang kapulisan dito at ma-preempt ang mga bagay na ito,” he said.

(They are revising their threat assessment on politicians who are facing threats so they can help preempt these.)

“The good old police work, kasama na po dyan ang intelligence work ay kumpleto tungkol po rito,” he added.

(The good old police work and intelligence work are complete here.)

The official also said they have reshuffled some cops to places where their tactical skills are more needed.

Abalos said the DILG is seeking a bigger budget for more police recruits.

“Alam niyo, taon-taon 10,000 ang new recruits natin sa kapulisyahan. For the last 2 years, siguro because of the pandemic, 1,000 lamang ang mga bagong reruits at nai-budgetan po. Sinabi ni Speaker, kausap si (Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman), ibabalik po nila yung dami ng mga pulis every year na mga recruits.”

(Every year, there are 10,000 new police recruits. For the last 2 years, probably because of the pandemic, there have only been 1,000 recruits. Speaker Romualdez said he'll speak with Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman about restoring the budget.)

Abalos also asked the congressmen to look into tightening laws governing car purchases.

“Kasi kung titingnan po ninyo, yung mga kotseng ginagamit, kung minsan ay talagang mga unregistered, or if not talagang mahirapan imbestigahan dahil salin-salin ang paglipat.”

“Eto naman ay nangako naman si Speaker na magkakaroon naman daw po ng batas… na kung pagbili mo, maaaring dapat i-register mo na agad.”

(If you look at the cars that were used recently, some of them are unregistered or have changed ownership so may times. Speaker promised that they can come up with a law...requiring owners to register their vehicles immediately after purchase.)

The official also said they will intensify their campaign against loose firerams.

--TeleRadyo, 28 February 2023