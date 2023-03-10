MANILA — The justice department on Friday said it was evaluating all information on the reported impunity in Negros Oriental following the killing of Governor Roel Degamo and 8 others last weekend.

"Marami siya, kasi we are looking at all the intelligence reports that are available to us, but we have to vet them one by one. Pero you’re talking about more than ten," Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.



(There are many because we are looking at all the intelligence reports that are available to us, but we have to vet them one by one. But you're talking about more than ten.)



Remulla noted that reports mostly came from their recent visit to the wake of Degamo.



“I think a lot of other people are coming out, with information about past cases but we have to process them properly, we have to look at the evidence, we have to look at the statements, but we will look at them one by one,” Remulla said.



At least 6 gunmen armed with rifles and wearing military-style uniforms opened fire in the Degamo's home in Pamplona municipality last Saturday.

One of the suspects has implicated Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. in the killing.

But the lawmaker earlier said he and his clan had nothing to do with the assassination of Degamo, their political rival.

Last month, the lawmaker's brother, Pryde Henry Teves, was unseated by Degamo after the Supreme Court declared him the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship.

Police on Friday morning raided several of Teves' houses in search of alleged loose firearms.

Teves' lawyer Ferdinand Topacio claimed occupants of the houses and their lawyers were not allowed during the raid. But Remulla said the raids were legitimate police operations.



“I do not have any knowledge, di ko alam, alam mo naman ang ano eh, minsan may theatrics ang mga kaibigan natin,” Remulla said.



(I don't have any knowledge, I don't know, you know what, sometimes our friends pull off theatrics.)

Asked about Teves's supposed involvement in online cockfighting, Remulla saiid, "E-sabong is something that he does not deny, he tries to justify it, but it’s something that we want to stop in this country, pinapatigil natin ang e-sabong dito matagal na."

"Kasi nga 'yung epekto niya sa lipunan natin, the missing sabungeros, we don’t want e-sabong to prevail in our country, ayoko lang binibigyan ng permit," Remulla added.

(Well, e-sabong is something that he does not deny, he tries to justify it, but it's something that we want to stop in this country. We have been trying to stop e-sabong here for a long time because of its impact on our society, the missing sabungeros, we don't want e-sabong to prevail in our country, we don't want to give a permit.)