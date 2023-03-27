Home  >  News

Teves lawyer ‘not surprised’ client was tagged as potential mastermind in Degamo slay case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 27 2023 10:51 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. is now deemed a potential mastermind in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

The justice secretary gave this update as the congressman’s younger brother, ousted governor Pryde Henry Teves, is now implicated as well in Degamo’s assassination. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 27, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Arnolfo Teves Jr.   Pryde Henry Teves   Roel Degamo   Degamo slay case   Jesus Crispin Remulla   DOJ   Department of Justice  