Ex-Gov. Teves surrenders 18 guns after license revoked

Photo courtesy: Bayawan City PNP

MANILA — The camp of former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves surrendered 18 firearms after his gun license was revoked following last weekend's raid on a sugar mill compound that he reportedly owned.

Teves' camp voluntarily submitted his guns before the Bayawan City Police Station on Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, the city's police chief Lt. Col. Stephen Amamag-id said.

Among the guns he surrendered were 11 long firearms, including an M4 assault rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun, as well as 7 handguns, Amamag-id said.

All of the firearms Teves surrendered were registered and licensed until his License To Own And Possess Firearms (LTOPF) were revoked on Wednesday, he added.

"According sa kanyang secretary, na-revoke daw po iyong LTOPF niya, so nag-decide siya na i-deposit lahat ng kanyang registered firearms sa station [namin]," Amamag-id also said.

(According to Teves' secretary, his LTOPF was revoked, so he decided to deposit all of his registered firearms to our station.)

Teves earlier filed a waiver to clear his name, allowing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to look into his phone and bank records.

The former governor was possibly facing illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges following a raid on a sugar mill compound he supposedly owned in Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental.

Several high-powered firearms, thousands of live ammunition, explosives, and stacks of cash worth P18 million were seized in the raids between March 24 and 27.

He had earlier clarified that he only owned part of the sugar mill, where he owns a 10-percent share.

Teves is the younger brother of suspended Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr., who was tagged as an alleged mastermind in the assassination of Governor Roel Degamo.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said the younger Teves may also be implicated in the Degamo slay, citing the several weapons and explosives confiscated in his compound.

The former governor had earlier urged his brother Rep. Teves to come home and face the accusations hurled against him.

RELATED VIDEO: