Negros Oriental Gov. Degamo shot at home: police

MANILA (UDPATE) — Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo was shot at his home in Pamplona town by unidentified armed men, police said.

P/Maj. Saturnino Sedigo, chief of the Pamplona municipal police, confirmed the incident through a phone call.

Degamo's condition is not immediately known as of press time.

The shooting incident happened past 9:30 a.m. at the governor's residence in Barangay San Isidro, Sto. Nuebe in Pamplona, said P/LtCol. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Region VII police.

"Gov. Degamo was entertaining 4Ps beneficiaries at the entrance of his residence when suddenly a group of persons wearing pixelized uniform and in full battle gear shot the Governor several times hitting the latter and some civilians," said Pelare.

The provincial police chief has arrived at the crime scene for the conduct of hot pursuit operations and investigation, while regional police director P/BGen. Jerry Bearis is also proceeding there.

No further details were given but two ambulances were seen arriving at the Silliman University Medical Center in Dumaguete City.

The incident is the latest in a series of slay attempts against local officials.

Last Feb. 17, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. was wounded in an ambush, and two days later, Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda and 5 others were killed in an attack in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya.

Another local official, Mayor Ohto Montawal, was also wounded in an ambush last Feb. 22.

The attack on Degamo came more than two weeks since the Supreme Court upheld the Commission on Elections' resolution recognizing Degamo as the winner of the 2022 Negros Oriental gubernatorial race.

The high court junked former Gov. Pryde Henry Teves' petition against the poll body on the gubernatorial dispute that resulted in a standoff at the Negros Oriental provincial capitol in Dumaguete City last October.

— report from Annie Perez

More details to follow.