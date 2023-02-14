Gov. Roel Degamo (center) is proclaimed the winner the Negros Oriental gubernatorial race at the Comelec headquarters in Manila on Oct. 3, 2022. Gov. Roel Degamo/Facebook/file



MANILA — The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday upheld the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) resolution that saw the proclamation of Gov. Roel Degamo as the winner of the 2022 Negros Oriental gubernatorial race.

The Supreme Court resolves the Petitions in connection with the gubernatorial race in Negros Oriental last May 2022 elections.https://t.co/MCELtP7vFm pic.twitter.com/AlQOjuS6Np — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) February 14, 2023

This, after the high court junked former Gov. Pryde Henry Teves' petition against the poll body on the gubernatorial dispute that resulted in a standoff at the Negros Oriental provincial capitol in Dumaguete City last October.

The high court found that there was "no grave abuse of discretion" on the Comelec en banc's part when it issued a resolution on Sept. 1, 2022 that nullifiied Teves' victory in the May 2022 polls.

The en banc's ruling had only affirmed the Comelec Second Division's Dec. 2021 resolution declaring Grego Gaudia as a nuisance candidate.

Aside from nullifying Teves' victory, the resolution also ordered a special provincial board of canvassers to reconvene and transfer Gaudia's votes to Degamo.

The SC noted a "noticeable likeness" in the names of Degamo and Gaudia, who used the name "Ruel Degamo" in the 2022 polls.

"The Court held that the only way to distinguish “Roel” and “Ruel” is their number on the ballot and their political affiliations," SC said in a statement.

It also upheld the Comelec Second Division's observation that Gaudia had only used the name "Ruel Degamo" for the 2022 polls, and took the surname of those who had taken custody of him but did not adopt him legally.

"The Court further held that while Teves was the winning candidate for the gubernatorial position in Negros Oriental in the 2022 National and Local Elections, his status in the petition filed by Roel Degamo before the COMELEC to declare Grego 'Ruel' Degamo as a nuisance candidate, was that of an observer," the SC said.

"Hence, even if he was not impleaded in the petition filed by Roel against Ruel the same will not amount to a violation of his right to due process," it also said, adding that the number of votes Teves earned would remain the same.

Degamo reacted to the decision, saying that "justice has been served to the people of Negros Oriental."

"To the most powerful God, thank you so much. Dalaygon ang buhi nga Dios," he said in a Facebook post. (Praise the living God.)

As of writing, the Teves camp has yet to comment on the decision.

The gubernatorial dispute began in 2021, after Degamo filed a petition before the Comelec to declare Gaudia as a nuisance candidate.

While the poll body decided to make Gaudia a nuisance candidate in Dec. 2021, Gaudia filed a motion for reconsideration, which the poll body only resolved last September.

Because of this, Gaudia's name still appeared on ballots in the May 9 polls as "Ruel Degamo."

Teves and Degamo supporters had clashed in the provincial capitol twice last June and October because of the dispute. The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) intervened in the October standoff amid escalating tensions.