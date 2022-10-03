Former Gov. Roel Degamo (center) is proclaimed the winner the Negros Oriental gubernatorial race at the Comelec headquarters in Manila on Oct. 3, 2022. Gov. Roel Degamo/Facebook

DUMAGUETE CITY — Former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo is returning as the province's chief executive.

This was after the Commission on Elections special provincial board of canvassers proclaimed Degamo as the winner of the 2022 gubernatorial race at the poll body's headquarters in Manila Monday morning.

Based on the SPBOC's updated canvass, Degamo obtained 331,726 votes, while his closest opponent Gov. Pryde Henry Teves got 301,319 votes.

The SPBOC was earlier ordered by the poll body to transfer the votes of a another candidate, Grego "Ruel Degamo" Gaudia, to the former Gov. Degamo.

This was after the Comelec en banc affirmed the December 2021 resolution of its Second Division, declaring Gaudia as a nuisance candidate.

Likewise, it also ordered the SPBOC to annul Teves' election victory and to update the official results of the gubernatorial race.

"Finally, justice is [served]," Degamo said on his official Facebook page announcing his proclamation.

TEVES: 'I WILL NOT STAY A DAY LONGER'

Teves earlier said that he will respect whatever decision the Supreme Court, Comelec, or the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will make about the fate of his gubernatorial victory.

"If the DILG enforces and tells me to step down, I will not stay a day longer. If Supreme Court comes in and rules in their favor, I will not stay a day longer," he said in his radio program over the weekend.

However, Teves did not detail publicly his camp's legal plans on the case, citing the sub judice rule.

As of writing, the provincial government has yet to issue further statements on the issue.

RELATED VIDEO: