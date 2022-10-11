Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves thanks his supporters after announcing to leave the province's Capitol building in Dumaguete City on Oct. 11, 2022. Pryde Henry Teves/Facebook

MANILA — Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves on Tuesday vacated the province's Capitol building in Dumaguete City after a weeklong standoff between him and proclaimed Gov. Roel Degamo.

In a speech Tuesday afternoon, Teves said that he decided to leave Negros Oriental's seat of government to prevent tensions from the dispute between him and Degamo from further escalating.

He also said vacating the Capitol was also to avoid stalling transactions and operations of the provincial government.

Teves also noted that he respects the order issued by Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. to ensure a "smooth and proper" transition of power from him to Degamo.

Defying the DILG order, he said, would be like defying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself, as he described Abalos as Marcos' "alter-ego."

"Kung hindi ko susundin [ang DILG], para ko na ring kinontra ang Presidente," he said in Cebuano.

Teves also reiterated that he will respect whatever final decision the Supreme Court will make about the gubernatorial dispute between him and Degamo.

"Kung para sa akin at sa atin ito, para sa atin ito. Kung hindi, hindi," Teves said in Cebuano shortly before leaving the Capitol premises.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court announced that it deliberated, but did not act on, an application for a temporary restraining order (TRO) in connection with the Teves-Degamo dispute.

The Supreme Court acts on the Petitions in connection with the gubernatorial race in Negros Oriental last May 2022 elections. pic.twitter.com/OdeLJFviGA — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) October 11, 2022

However, it did grant the Commission on Elections (Comelec) 30 days to file a comment on petitions filed by Teves and Grego "Ruel Degamo" Gaudia, which both named Gov. Degamo as respondent.

Last week, the Comelec proclaimed Degamo as the winner of the 2022 Negros Oriental gubernatorial race, after it ordered to nullify Teves' election victory.

An updated canvass of the special provincial board of canvassers that convened on Oct. 3 showed that Degamo obtained 331,726 votes, while Teves got 301,319 votes.

Degamo's proclamation was in line with a writ of execution issued by the poll body, after it affirmed its Second Division's resolution to declare Gaudia a nuisance candidate due to his ballot name resembling that of the governor's.

For his part, Degamo said in a Facebook post that he had "won the battle."

"To the people of Negros Oriental, I hope you continue to support me and my staff as we work together to address the problems in our province," he said.

— with a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: