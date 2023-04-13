Remulla to write to Senate over Degamo inquiry

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday he will write to the Senate regarding its inquiry on the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“[W]e’ll be writing a letter to the Senate about their request for us to produce so many people and testimonies. We’re writing them a letter so that before Monday, they will be apprised already of our position before they appeal,” he told reporters at an event at the Manila Hotel.

Remulla said Wednesday he will attend the Senate hearing set on Monday but he earlier expressed concern about the effect of the Senate investigation on the prosecutors’ probe.

“They should try to avoid influencing people or having the effect of influencing the outcome of any investigation. Well, the senators know where to draw the line. I would trust them that they would know where to draw the line, that they will not in any way— it will not interfere with the investigation of the executive,” he said on Tuesday.

Aside from Remulla, Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr., alleged to be the “main mastermind” in Degamo’s killing, will attend the probe on Monday, according to Senator. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa told ANC Headstart Teves has confirmed his attendance and will “attend virtually.”

Remulla had claimed Teves, who is still out of the country, may still be in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, the Justice chief confirmed that Teves’ brother, former Governor Pryde Henry Teves, whom Degamo replaced as governor, has filed his counter-affidavit before the Department of Justice, in connection with the separate complaint for illegal possession of firearms over the guns and explosives allegedly recovered by the Philippine National Police at a compound in Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental in March this year.

“I think I was told yesterday, yes, nagfile siya ng counter-affidavit sa ano pa lang, sa NPS pa lang,” he said, referring to the National Prosecution Service.

Teves denied ownership of the seized firearms, saying he never had actual and constructive possession over them.

