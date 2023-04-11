Remulla says Rep. Teves still in Cambodia

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves has met with the Philippine justice secretary to insist he had nothing to do with the assassination of his successor Governor Roel Degamo.

The ex-governor’s older brother and alleged Degamo murder mastermind, Arnolfo Teves Jr., is still overseas in an Asian country identified by the justice secretary. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2023

