'Agaton' affects 136,000 in Visayas, Mindanao: NDRRMC

Courtesy of Baybay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office/Jenette Fariola-Ruedas

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — At least 136,000 people in the country have been affected by Tropical Depression Agaton (international name: Megi), the state disaster response agency said Monday.

Over 3,700 families or 13,000 people remain in evacuation camps, while many others are sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Heavy rains brought by Agaton triggered flooding in 195 areas in the Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Based on reports that reached the agency, three died and one was missing in Davao Region but these figures have yet to be validated.

Meanwhile, two were reported injured in Kitaotao, Bukidnon in Northern Mindanao.

Davao de Oro Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Joseph Rhandy Loy earlier told TeleRadyo that two people, aged 65 and 67, drowned in Compostela town while another was reported missing in Monkayo town.

In Davao Oriental, an 83-year-old man drowned after he tried to save his livestock in Cateel town, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office assistant head Francis Jason Bendulo said.

Forty-nine houses have so far been damaged due to Agaton, while three were destroyed in Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga, the NDRRMC said.

Losses to crops in Soccsksargen and BARMM were estimated to cost P874,000.

More than 3,000 people have been stranded due to Agaton, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Monday. It said 1,547 rolling cargo trucks, 35 vessels, and a motorbanca were unable to travel.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Agaton weakened into a tropical depression Monday morning.

The weather disturbance was last spotted over waters off Marabut, Samar as of 1 p.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 60 kph.

Several areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1.

Agaton is expected to remain a tropical depression as it slowly passes over the vicinity of northeastern Leyte and the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar before emerging over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening, PAGASA said.

It is expected to weaken as it interacts and assimilates with a stronger cyclone with international name of “Malakas,” eventually becoming a low-pressure area on Wednesday.

