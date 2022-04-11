MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Monday afternoon warned of heavy rains as Tropical Depression Agaton hovers over the Visayas area.

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Agaton (International name: Megi) was "almost stationary" over waters off Marabut, Samar. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and 60 kph gusts, as of 1 p.m.



PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 over the following areas, where 30-61 kph winds may slightly damage houses made of light materials.

LUZON

• Southern portion of Masbate: Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, and Cawayan

VISAYAS

• Eastern Samar

• Samar

• Northern Samar

• Biliran

• Leyte

• Southern Leyte

• Northeastern portion of Cebu: Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, and Liloan; including Camotes Island

• Eastern portion of Bohol: Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, and Mabini

MINDANAO

• Surigao del Norte

• Dinagat Islands

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains were forecast over Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northern portion of Negros Oriental, the northern portion of Negros Occidental, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, and Guimaras.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced Monday over Dinagat Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region and the Visayas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center (NDRRMC) said more than 136,000 people have been affected by Agaton's onslaught.

Agaton is expected to remain a tropical depression as it moves slowly over the vicinity of northeastern portion of Leyte and the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar, before emerging over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening, PAGASA said.

It is expected to weaken as it interacts and assimilates with a stronger cyclone with international name of “Malakas,” eventually becoming a low pressure area on Wednesday.

PAGASA urged residents and local governments units in flood and landslide prone areas to take necessary precautions.

RELATED VIDEO