MANILA -- A state of calamity is declared in Cebu City due to tropical depression Agaton.

While Cebu City is currently not under any wind signal warning, rains brought by Agaton have already triggered floods and landslides.

Residents of barangays San Nicolas Proper, Mambaling and Mabolo have already moved to higher ground. Those from the mountain barangays of Pamutan, Toong, Sinsin, Budlaan and Busay have also been evacuated after reports of minor landslides.

In an interview on ANC's "Rundown," Mayor Michael Rama said they are also monitoring a possible high tide which may worsen the flooding.

Rama noted that state weather bureau PAGASA's office in Mactan said that 1 million barrels of rain have poured per square kilometer in the province due to Agaton and an earlier low pressure area that interacted with an inter-tropical convergence zone.

"[It is] anticipated, up to Wednesday, [there will be] another million. So we got, we have to be more on the side of caution than to be sorry," he said.

Classes and work are also suspended in the city on Tuesday, April 11, for the safety of Cebuanos, according to Rama.

--with reports from Annie Perez