Stranded passengers at Matnog Port in Sorsogon. Photo courtesy of Philippine Ports Authority Matnog

MANILA — More than 3,000 people have been stranded due to Tropical Depression Agaton, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Monday.

In an advisory, the PCG said that 3,049 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers were stranded across five regions: Bicol, Northeastern Mindanao, as well as Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas.

It said 1,547 rolling cargo trucks, 35 vessels, and a motorbanca were also stranded by the tropical cyclone’s onslaught over the weekend.

There were 76 vessels and 4 motorbancas taking shelter across the 5 affected regions of Bicol, Visayas, and northern Mindanao.

The PCG reported the following stranded per region:

EASTERN VISAYAS

1,319 passengers and drivers

5 vessels

1 motorbanca

593 rolling cargoes

BICOL REGION

560 passengers and drivers

473 rolling cargoes

NORTHEASTERN MINDANAO

592 passengers and drivers

246 rolling cargoes

CENTRAL VISAYAS

347 passengers and drivers

23 vessels

134 rolling cargoes

WESTERN VISAYAS

231 passengers and drivers

7 vessels

101 rolling cargoes

The sea travel disruption comes amid an expected influx of people in different parts of the country for the Holy Week.

According to PAGASA, Agaton has slightly weakened and several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao remain under Signal No. 1.

It is expected to further weaken into a low pressure area as it interacts and assimilates with another stronger tropical cyclone with international name of “Malakas.”

Agaton has left three people dead and one person missing in Davao region due to floods, according to officials.

Agriculture officials also estimate P100 million worth of damage to crops.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday that more than 136,000 people were affected by the said tropical cyclone.

RELATED VIDEO: