Courtesy of Provincial Government of Davao Oriental Facebook Page

MANILA — At least 3 people were killed while 1 was reported missing in Davao region due to floods triggered by Tropical Storm Agaton, disaster officials said Monday.

In Davao de Oro, 2 people, aged 65 and 67, drowned in Compostela town while another was reported missing in Monkayo town, said Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Joseph Rhandy Loy.

Davao de Oro has been placed under a state of calamity after the floods displaced over 4,600 families.

According to Loy, the damage brought by Agaton to the agriculture sector has already reached P100 million.

"Umabot na po dun sa production areas natin that covers rice, corn and even high value crops. Umaabot na po ito ng mahigit P100 million ang damage," he told Teleradyo.

Meanwhile, an 83-year-old man drowned after he tried to save his livestock in Cateel town, Davao Oriental.

Dozens of families have been evacuated due to flooding, said Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office assistant head Francis Jason Bendulo.

The heavy rain also caused a landslide in a national highway but has since been cleared, he added.

Lourdes Oliveros, a resident of Cateel town, said they lost almost everything in the floods. The town has been placed under a state of calamity.

"Sobrang hirap po talaga ng kalagayan namin dito kasi lahat ng gamit namin tangay ng baha," she also told TeleRadyo.

Oliveros said they didn't expect the river to rise so rapidly. Many domestic animals and cattle were killed by the floods, she added.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Agaton has weakened into a tropical depression as of 8 a.m.

The weather disturbance was last spotted over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 75 kph.