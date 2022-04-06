MANILA - The camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is aiming to achieve 70 percent voter preference for the former senator in pre-election presidential surveys, it said Wednesday, the same day the latest Pulse Asia poll showed he incurred a 4-percentage points drop from his previous rating.

In a statement responding to the results of Pulse Asia's March 2022 presidential election survey results, Marcos spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez called on supporters to avoid being complacent and remain focused on achieving their 70 percent target.

"We shall not rest until the 70 percent preference survey polls position is attained, until every vote is counted and the aspirations of the Filipino people become a reality," Rodriguez said.

Marcos' rating during the March survey of Pulse Asia stood at 56 percent, down from 60 percent both in February and January. During the December 2021, he earned 53 percent.

Rodriguez said the result of the March survey showed "overwhelming" support for the former senator.

"We acknowledge the overwhelming support of the people as the Pulse Asia survey results clearly show, but the challenge to make history shall remain kindled until election day, and even beyond," he said.

Pulse Asia Research Director Ana Maria Tabunda described the 4-percentage points decline as not significant. She previously noted that Marcos being chosen by majority or more than half of respondents is the first time ever in their research activities.

"Apparently, the voters are considering other things, apart from those issues," Tabunda told ANC on Wednesday when asked why the Marcos family's estate tax liabilities and other matters lodged against him seem to not affect his numbers. "I think a large factor in favor of former senator Bongbong Marcos is his association with his father who is apparently perceived to have been a good leader."

Marcos, 64, is the only son and a namesake of the late dictator, who was in power from 1965 until 1986. The period was marred with human rights violations and corruption allegations during the martial law imposition from 1972.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Pulse Asia for comment on the Marcos camp's 70 percent target for preferential mark, but they have yet to reply as of writing.

But for University of the Philippines political science professor Aries Arugay, that target is "too ambitious" and "not achievable".

"Hindi lang naman two candidates," Arugay said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

"It seems they've reached their peak at 60 (percent) kasi. So sobrang ambitious ng 70 (percent). Dapat nasa 65 (percent) na sila ngayon if they want to reach 70 (percent)," he added.

(There are not just two candidates... And it seems they've already reached their peak at 60 percent. So, 70 percent is too ambitious. If they want to reach 70 percent, they should be at 65 percent now.)

Pulse Asia is releasing its last round of polls either in the latter part of this month, or in early May, said Tabunda.

The March survey, meanwhile, showed that while she still trails behind Marcos, Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo posted a "significant" 9 percentage points increase in preference from February. She got the support of 24 percent of respondents in the latest poll.

Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso ranked third with eight percent, while Senators Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao and Panfilo "Ping" Lacson got six and two percent preference, respectively.

