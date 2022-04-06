Presidential candidate Sen. Ping Lacson arrives for the Comelec's #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. ABS-CBN News

CEBU CITY — Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Wednesday that he was “not disturbed” by the results of the latest Pulse Asia pre-election survey.

The poll showed Lacson ranking fifth among 10 presidential contenders, with 2 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him if the polls were held during the March 17 to 21 survey period.

“I’m not disturbed by the surveys kasi sabi naming, lahat ng mga rallies na pinupuntahan namin ‘yong direct engagement to the people. We’ll stick to that,” said Lacson, who was in Cebu for his presidential campaign.

(I’m not disturbed by the surveys because all of the rallies we go to involved direct engagement with the people. We’ll stick to that.)

In the latest Pulse Asia survey, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. kept his lead with the backing of 56 percent of respondents, down 4 points from his score in February. Vice President Leni Robredo, who enjoyed a 9-point increase from the last survey, remained at second place with 24 percent.

Lacson reiterated that he was not backing down from the presidential race despite his resignation from his former party Partido Reporma after its leaders shifted their support to Robredo in late March.

“For the nth time, we’re not quitting,” said Lacson.

His running-mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III said surveys were not necessarily a guarantee of winning.

“Kung masusunod ang mga survey ibig sabihin sila din ang managot sa mga isyu at kahirapan,” said Sotto.

(If surveys had their way, that means they can also address issues and poverty.)

Sotto ranked second among vice presidential candidates in the latest Pulse Asia survey, trailing frontrunner Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio by 36 points.

Lacson and Sotto said they would rather be supported by those who believe in them than score the endorsement of big politicians.

During their previous visit in Cebu, Lacson noted his connection to the province when he served as commander of the Cebu Metropolitan District Command (Metrodiscom) during the ‘80s.

Sotto also said that his Cebuano father’s roots would help him win.

He was recently endorsed by the Cebu City-based party Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan headed by its mayoral candidate Margot Osmeña, wife of the city’s former mayor Tomas Osmeña.

