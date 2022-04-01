Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Roy Cimatu speaks during the inauguration of the solar- powered Sewage Treatment Plant along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on July 30, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Malacañang on Friday sought to clarify President Rodrigo Duterte's recent remarks and denied that he sacked former Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.

Duterte in a speech on Thursday said he dismissed several Cabinet members over the issue of "reclamation projects in front of Manila."

Acting Palace Spokesman Martin Andanar reiterated that Cimatu resigned in February due to health reasons, and that he left in good terms with the President because of the "successful" Boracay and Manila Bay rehabilitation.

"The Office of the Presidential Spokesperson... even released a statement wishing the former DENR Secretary good health," Andanar said in a statement.

"There is therefore no truth to the insinuation and/or rumor of his involvement in corruption," he added.

WHAT DUTERTE SAID

Duterte on Thursday told the anti-insurgency task force in Cebu, "When I became President, I heard reports of corruption."

"Si [Environment] Secretary [Jim] Sampulna is new because I fired them all. I won’t name anybody because it’s painful for them, for this to have happened," the President said.

"I’m not fond of announcing to the media pero about—in the process, I’ve fired 5 or 6 Cabinet members because of corruption," he added.

The government in 2019 approved 4 reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

But Duterte the following year opposed private sector-initiated "massive reclamation" projects in Manila Bay, citing the need to protect the environment.

On Thursday, Duterte said he would no longer sign appointments or approve big projects until his term ends in June.

“And then iyon ’yung discretion sa itong magbigay sa reclamation areas sa Manila, I said it’s either I’ll suspend it for the meantime and just leave it to be handled by the next,” he said.

(As for the discretion on the reclamation areas in Manila, I said it’s either I’ll suspend it for the meantime and just leave it to be handled by the next.)

Acting Deputy Palace Spokesman Kris Ablan said the public should not believe rumors on alleged corruption.

He also assured the public that if government officials were tagged in irregularities, due process would be followed in courts as long as there is proof.

"'Yung mga ganoon, yung mga chismis ng marites tungkol diyan, walang katotohanan diyan," Ablan said in a press briefing on Friday.

(The rumors spread by some people are not true.)

"If kabuuan naman 'yan ng DENR officials, mayroon tayong mga proseso na fina-follow sa executive branch. Mayroon tayong Ombudsman, abugado sa OSG (Office of the Solicitor-General), mayroon tayong Sandiganbayan," he added. "We have to trust our institutions, we have to trust our processes."

(If the President was referring to officials in the DENR, we have processes being followed in the executive branch. We have the Ombudsman, OSG, and the Sandiganbayan.)