People flock to the spot on Roxas Boulevard covered with artificial sand at the reopening of the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach on Saturday, just as Metro Manila shifted to quarantine Alert Level 3 last year. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—New environment and natural resources Sec. Jim Sapulna will continue the dolomite beach project under his term.

In a statement released on Saturday, Sapulna said this was a commitment to President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We can now see the beauty of Manila Bay. Maybe only around 500-600 meters of the Manila Bay is yet to be laid down with dolomite sand. I intend to continue that project because that is our commitment to our dear President," Sampulna said.

Duterte in his last State of the Nation Address said the government would continue to replenish the dolomite beach, despite concerns by environment and health experts over its safety.

The health department earlier warned that crushed dolomite can cause respiratory issues, especially when inhaled. The beach has been open since December, with protocols in place due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sampulna replaced Roy Cimatu, who resigned last week citing health reasons.

Rehabilitation projects on Boracay beach will also continue, added Sampulna, who will continue to support bans on single-use plastics.

"We need some legislation for that (ban on single-use plastic). Although there is no legislation on that yet, we are already advocating for it," Sampulna said.

He also defended the move to lift the 4-year ban the administration set on open-pit mining, adding that there are set measures in the law regulating it.

With the election campaign in full swing, he urged the public not to vote for candidates who "destroy the environment."

"They should be environment-friendly," Sampulna said.