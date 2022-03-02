President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on Feb. 28, 2022. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte this week admitted that some of his aides had failed, but asserted that his Cabinet had the "best minds", which he offered to "gift" to the next administration.

Duterte in a taped meeting with officials last Monday said he tapped "valedictorians" to fill his Cabinet.

"I got the best minds… May palpak lang ako ng iilang Cabinet member," the President said, without naming anyone.

(I just have a few Cabinet members who failed.)

Duterte, who steps down in June, said in the same meeting he was "awed" by the completed projects listed by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

"Your passion for achievement has always been there... Maligaya ako sa para sa bayan na kinuha kita," the President said.

"Salamat sa—for your tireless toil, and I am ready to pass you on to the next administration as a gift... I’d be happy to hand you over to the—kung sinong ano," he added, eliciting laughter from his aides.

((I am happy for the country that I appointed you. Thank you for your tireless oil, and I am ready to pass you on to the next administration as a gift. I’d be happy to hand you over to the—whoever is next.)

But Duterte acknowledged that Tugade wanted to retire.

"Sabay-sabay na tayo lahat, puro naman ng… Ang hindi lang retirable dito si Secretary Briones," he said, referring to his 81-year-old education chief.

(Let's all retire together, everyone is…the only one who is not retirable here is Secretary Briones.)

Duterte also acknowledged the performance of COVID-19 vaccination chief Carlito Galvez Jr., Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III.

"You know, Secretary Galvez, so far so good ka... Any superior would be very happy to have you pero lahat naman kayo eh. Ipamana na rin kita para," he said.

(Any superior would be very happy to have you, but it goes for all of you. I will pass you off, too.)

"Para rin sa bayan na magkaroon ng smooth ano—kung maregalo ko kayo, Tugade, ikaw, Delfin Lorenzana ‘di ayos ang Pilipinas. Sabihin ko, 'Huwag ka na lang kumuha. Retain Dominguez because he will produce money even using printing machines.'"

(It's for the country, so that we could have smooth—if I can gift you, Tugade, you, Delfin Lorenzana, the Philippines would be okay. I will say, 'Don't get someone else. Retain Dominguez because he will produce money even using printing machines.)

Duterte has yet to name a preferred successor in May's presidential race, after his close ally Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go backed out.

The President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for vice president in tandem with former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Duterte has dubbed Marcos as a "weak leader."