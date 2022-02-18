Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Roy Cimatu speaks during the inauguration of the solar- powered Sewage Treatment Plant along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on July 30, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, who oversaw the cleanup of Manila Bay and Boracay island, has resigned from his post, Malacañang said on Friday.

Cimatu cited health reasons in the resignation letter that he submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte last Monday, according to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

No other details were immediately available.

Cimatu served as chief of staff of the military in 2002 and later as special envoy for OFW and refugees. He joined President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet in 2017.

He headed the 6-month rehabilitation of Boracay in 2018 and the cleanup of Manila Bay the next year, which includes a controversial beach made of crushed dolomite.

Cimatu's latest official acts include lifting in December a nationwide ban on open-pit mining, which his predecessor, the late Gina Lopez, imposed in 2017.

