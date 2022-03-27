Group backs 'RoSa' tandem
MANILA - Local and provincial candidates of Team Unity in Misamis Oriental officially declared their support for Vice President Leni Robredo.
In a press conference in Villanueva town Sunday, the group also declared their support for Davao City Sara Duterte-Carpio's candidacy for vice president, or the so-called "RoSa tandem".
Several members of the Team Unity slate in Misamis Oriental are part of the National Unity Party, which earlier declared its support for Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
Among those at the press conference were Villanueva Mayor Jennie Uy-Mendez, Misamis Oriental vice governatorial candidate Joey Pelaez, and Misamis Oriental Second District Rep. Juliette Uy.
The Team Unity slate supporting Robredo and Duterte-Carpio includes 24 mayoral bets, of which 11 are incumbents.
Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno, who is also running for governor against Uy, also endorsed Robredo.
- report from Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News
