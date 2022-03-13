Campaign sortie of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and vice presidential candidate Sen. Francis Pangilinan in Echague, Isabela, March 12, 2022. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo will hold more campaign activities for her presidential bid in other northern Luzon areas, considered a bailiwick of rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., his ally said Sunday.

Senatorial aspirant Teddy Baguilat's announcement of Robredo's further campaign plans in the so-called "Solid North" came as a group led by Cagayan de Oro 2nd Dist. Rufus Rodriguez declared their support for the Vice President.

"Nabanggit ni Ma'am Leni na papasok talaga siya sa tinatawag na 'Solid North,'" Baguilat said on Robredo's weekly radio show, citing Baguio City and La Union province.

"In fact, pati Ilocos pinag-uusapan," added Baguilat, a former congressional representative and governor of the northern Ifugao province.

Baguilat, who is part of the slate of Robredo and vice presidential aspirant Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, admitted there was initial hesitancy in the Robredo camp to woo voters in northern Luzon.

"But now with what happened in Isabela, nabuhayan," he said, referring to Robredo's campaign sortie on Saturday night, which gathered thousands of people.

Robredo had received support also from residents of Alcala, Cagayan, whom she attended to when the place suffered from intense flooding in November 2020.

The Centrist Democratic Party (CPD), of which lawmaker Rodriguez is president, is backing the presidential bid of Robredo because it "wants to be in the right side of history."

The CPD held a national convention Sunday in Cagayan de Oro City, during which Rodriguez said their delegates considered Robredo's background as an economist and lawyer, and her proven track record in public service including the efforts of her office during the COVID-19 pandemic and to reach out to the grassroots.

Rodriguez shared that when he worked with Robredo during the 16th Congress, when the latter was Camarines Sur 3rd Dist. representative, the presidential aspirant was always present in the hearings and came prepared.

"We need the leadership that will make us proceed to economic recovery, moral recovery, and good governance," said Rodriguez.

"We want want to give hope to our people. We cannot afford to elect those who will not be able to give our country the right leadership," he added.

On Sunday morning, Robredo shared on Facebook a photo of her after finishing a 6-day "campaign run" last week in 8 provinces.

These include Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Romblon, Negros Occidental, Cagayan and Isabela, she said.

"Gruelling days that start at 6 a.m. and end late at night. Not complaining, though, because we were always in the midst of our tireless volunteers and amazing crowds," Robredo said.

"We are practically living in a suitcase. Sundays are for laundry and paper work," she added.

— With reports from Jasmin Romero, Jaehwa Bernardo, and Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News