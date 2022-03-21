Home  >  News

RO-SA movement pushes for Leni-Sara tandem

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2022 11:36 PM

RO-SA tandem for May 9

Rep. Joey Saceda from Albay (left), Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco and Rep. Rufus Rodriguez from Cagayan de Oro launch the RO-SA movement adopting Vice President Leni Robredo for president and Mayor Sara Duterte for vice president for the May 9 presidential election during a press conference in Cagayan de Oro on Monday. The group is pushing for the all-women tandem, despite the two women belonging to separate front-running groups. 

