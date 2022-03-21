RO-SA tandem for May 9

Home > News MULTIMEDIA RO-SA movement pushes for Leni-Sara tandem Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 21 2022 11:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rep. Joey Saceda from Albay (left), Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco and Rep. Rufus Rodriguez from Cagayan de Oro launch the RO-SA movement adopting Vice President Leni Robredo for president and Mayor Sara Duterte for vice president for the May 9 presidential election during a press conference in Cagayan de Oro on Monday. The group is pushing for the all-women tandem, despite the two women belonging to separate front-running groups. Campaign for Leni-Sara tandem in Halalan 2022 kicks off in Cagayan de Oro Read More: Halalan 2022 president vice president campaign election Duterte Robredo Saceda Rodriguez Climaco /entertainment/03/22/22/meet-the-cast-of-alexa-kd-estradas-run-to-me/news/03/22/22/robredo-slams-fake-news-red-tagging-at-pasig-rally/entertainment/03/22/22/kit-thompson-released-from-detention-after-posting-bail/news/03/21/22/sunog-sumiklab-sa-pabrika-ng-bulak-sa-quezon-city/news/03/21/22/duterte-i-kill-criminals-putin-bombs-women-children