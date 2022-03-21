Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio hold a motorcade in support of the "RoSa" tandem in the May elections, in Cagayan de Oro City on March 21, 2022. PHOTO COURTESY: Robredo Sara 2022 Facebook page

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A campaign for the presidential and vice-presidential bids of Vice President Leni Robredo and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, respectively, in the May elections was launched here on Monday.

“Robredo Sara 2022” or “RoSa 2022,” kicked off with a motorcade in the northern Mindanao city.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, who earlier endorsed Robredo and Duterte-Carpio, joined the said activity.

“I have long followed and studied their track record in public service, especially good governance and management style. Both VP Leni and Mayor Sara are known for judicious and effective use of public resources in the offices and agencies they presided over. That will be very crucial given our post-pandemic fiscal space," Salceda, a member of the ruling PDP-Laban, said of the two candidates last Feb. 10 when he declared his support for them.

“These two were friends who can work together if they both win. In 2015, Mayor Sara and then-Congresswoman Leni even went out together on a casual meal while their presidential candidates were duking it out. Both are professionals. Both are obsessed with delivering positive results for the people," he added.

Also among those present in the “RoSa” launch were Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco, who spearheaded Robredo’s campaign rally on March 17.

Climaco said she believes her fellow female leaders deserve to be elected in the country’s top posts.

Deputy House Speaker and Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, who is also president of the Centrist Democratic Party, had endorsed as well the Robredo-Duterte-Carpio tandem.

Rodriguez earlier called on President Rodrigo Duterte to endorse Robredo as his successor.

Robredo's running mate is Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, while Duterte-Carpio is running with former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Other groups are also endorsing the tandem of presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso and Duterte-Carpio. The former's vice presidential candidate is Dr. Willie Ong.

— report from Rod Bolivar

