Halalan 2022: New coalition pushes for Isko-Sara tandem

MANILA — Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso's network of volunteers on Wednesday joined other groups in forming a coalition backing him and vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the May elections.

The Ikaw Muna Pilipinas (IM Pilipinas) and other groups launched ISAng Pilipinas, which describes the two city mayors as "best fit to lead the Philippines towards recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Si Isko at si Sara ay ang tinatawag natin na mga new generation leader na may napatunayan na, na may malalim na karanasan sa pamamahala," according to the group's statement that was read during the launching event in San Juan City.

(Isko and Sara are what we call new-generation leaders who have proven track records in governance.)

"Parehong makabago ang kaisipan, parehong bukas sa mga bagong teknolohiya na kailangang-kailangan ng ating bansa para makasabay naman tayo sa hanay ng mga mauunlad na bansa."

(They both have a forward-looking mindset, and both are open to the use of technology badly needed in the Philippines so that we can be at par with progressive countries.)

The group said the tandem of Domagoso and President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter will ensure that the Philippines will move forward at a quick pace, while still keeping some programs of the current administration.

"Kinakatawan ni Isko Moreno ang makabago at Bilis Kilos na pamumuno, samantalang si Inday Sara naman ang simbolo ng pagpapatuloy ng mga mabubuting pagbabago ng administrasyong Duterte," said Philip Piccio, spokesperson of IM Pilipinas.

(Isko Moreno embodies a new, fast-paced governance, while Inday Sara symbolizes the continuity of the good changes espoused by the Duterte administration.)

Domagoso leads the Aksyon Demokratiko slate, who is fielding cardiologist Willie Ong for vice president, while Duterte-Carpio is running with presidential aspirant former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Ong declined to comment on the launching of the latest movement pairing Domagoso with Duterte-Carpio.

The coalition said Ong would still be of help to the country should a Domagoso-Duterte-Carpio tandem succeed in the national elections on May 9.

"Naniniwala kami na ang husay-medikal at katapatan ni Doc Willie ay lubos na mapakikinabangan ng bansa matapos natin matiyak ang tagumpay ng Isko-Sara tandem," the group said.

(We believe that Doc Willie's medical expertise can still be used by the country once we guarantee the success of an Isko-Sara tandem.)

This is the second coalition to formally push for the tandem of the two local chief executives, after ISSA (Isko-Sara) Movement.

Both Domagoso and Duterte-Carpio skipped the event on Wednesday.

Aksyon Demokratiko chairman Ernest Ramel Jr. said the launching of the ISA Pilipinas was "not part of Mayor Isko's schedule", but the party "welcomes all support from different political parties, groups, and volunteer organizations."

"Nagpapakita lamang po ito na parami ng parami ng mga simpleng mamamayan ay sumasama na sa bandwagon ng isang lider na may tunay na solusyon at mabilis umaksyon lalo na ngayong panahon ng krisis sa patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis at mga bilihin at ng pandemya," Ramel told reporters in a text message.

(This only shows that more simple people are joining the bandwagon for a leader who offers real solutions and acts quickly especially during times of crisis, such as the surge in oil prices and commodities and the pandemic.)

Domagoso and Duterte-Carpio previously said they are stick with their original election slate.

